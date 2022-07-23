Harvest Investment Services LLC Increases Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

COOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

COOP stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.14 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.35.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.14 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 48.79%. The company’s revenue was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $1,850,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,490,696.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,566,000 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

