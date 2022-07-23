Harvest Investment Services LLC Purchases 2,163 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Rating) by 142.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned about 0.17% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the first quarter worth $10,450,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PALL opened at $188.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.98. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $143.06 and a 52-week high of $298.21.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

