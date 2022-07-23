Harvest Investment Services LLC Purchases 78,877 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 121.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,877 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for about 1.2% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000.

NYSEARCA:SH opened at $15.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $17.20.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

