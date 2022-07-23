Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 858 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 1.5% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,608,000. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,233,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,674,000 after acquiring an additional 40,058 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 101,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 22,728 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.49. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $58.16 and a one year high of $69.82.

