Harvest Investment Services LLC Takes Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 406.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $155.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

In other news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $86,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,739.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCB stock opened at $70.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $767.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.01. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $60.51 and a 52 week high of $115.78.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.31. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

