Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,434,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,539,000 after buying an additional 896,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,313,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,763,000 after buying an additional 265,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,249,000 after buying an additional 73,544 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,431,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,529,000 after buying an additional 31,814 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,242,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,247,000 after buying an additional 96,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of HAS opened at $81.13 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.11.

Insider Activity at Hasbro

In related news, Director Michael Raymond Burns bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Recommended Stories

