Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Down 7.6%

Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) fell 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.82 and last traded at $13.83. 78,218 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,093,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hayward in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Get Hayward alerts:

Hayward Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Hayward had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $410.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $73,485.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,479.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $73,485.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,479.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 140,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $1,951,558.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,434,666.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,940,864 shares of company stock worth $138,087,597. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at $45,176,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 8,262.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,172,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,935 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter worth about $15,191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,245,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,806,000 after purchasing an additional 707,727 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter worth about $17,087,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hayward Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.