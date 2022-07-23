HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.58

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.5805 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52.

HDFC Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HDFC Bank to earn $3.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

HDB stock opened at $58.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average of $60.32.

StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 504.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 7.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 13.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

