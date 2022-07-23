Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.24. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $28.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 212.50%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 27.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

