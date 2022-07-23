Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Heartland Financial USA has increased its dividend by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Heartland Financial USA has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to earn $5.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $42.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.14. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $39.27 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average is $46.62.

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $169.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.05 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,764,000 after purchasing an additional 83,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

