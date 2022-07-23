Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HL. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Roth Capital raised Hecla Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.77.
Hecla Mining Price Performance
NYSE HL opened at $3.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.75%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,369,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,497,000 after acquiring an additional 601,946 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,451,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534,118 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,748,000 after buying an additional 6,033,244 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,195,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,817,000 after buying an additional 441,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,221,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,155,000 after buying an additional 497,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.
About Hecla Mining
Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.
