HedgeTrade Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $62.60 million and $492.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000806 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

