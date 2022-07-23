Hellenic Coin (HNC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $68,787.00

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00023262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00254203 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000841 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000944 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002475 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com.

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

