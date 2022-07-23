Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 2.5% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.83 on Friday, reaching $143.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,768,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,730. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.33. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $133.55 and a 1 year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

