Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($50.51) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HEN3. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($56.57) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($74.75) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($69.70) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($62.63) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($64.65) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of HEN3 opened at €61.28 ($61.90) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($104.04) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($130.96). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €61.19 and its 200 day moving average price is €65.22.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.