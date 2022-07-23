Herc (NYSE:HRI) Issues Earnings Results

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $640.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.11 million. Herc had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS.

Herc Price Performance

NYSE:HRI opened at $104.69 on Friday. Herc has a 52 week low of $83.43 and a 52 week high of $203.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Herc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is 25.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herc

In other Herc news, CFO Mark Irion purchased 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.88 per share, with a total value of $25,479.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,044,332.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Herc by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,365,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $395,232,000 after buying an additional 46,992 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Herc by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,630,000 after buying an additional 261,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Herc by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,375,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Herc by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 453,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,814,000 after buying an additional 28,429 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Herc by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HRI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Herc to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Herc from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

