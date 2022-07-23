Heritage Investment Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,243 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $213.40 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $134.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.99 and its 200 day moving average is $236.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.30.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

