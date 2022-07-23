Heritage Investment Group Inc. Buys 175 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 0.8% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,138,930,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,258,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,929 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 625.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,884,000 after purchasing an additional 950,008 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $363,035,000 after purchasing an additional 898,059 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,962,892,000 after purchasing an additional 561,955 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Amgen Trading Up 0.1 %

AMGN opened at $245.95 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.65. The firm has a market cap of $131.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

