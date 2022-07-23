Heritage Investment Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,513 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 421.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,215 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 66,456 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 56,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its position in Comcast by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 24,581 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

Comcast Trading

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.60 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Insiders

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Comcast



Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

