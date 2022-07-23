Hess (NYSE:HES) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $161.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

HES has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hess from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hess from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.92.

NYSE:HES opened at $101.39 on Tuesday. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $131.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.86.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 64.66%.

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. City State Bank acquired a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 880.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

