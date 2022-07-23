Hive Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5.00 Million (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Hive has a total market cap of $199.10 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002029 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hive has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000299 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000186 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002339 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 440,622,612 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

