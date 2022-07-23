Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $243.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,567. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $26.64.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.58 per share, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,287.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

HOMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

