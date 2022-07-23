Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on August 12th

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Hope Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years. Hope Bancorp has a payout ratio of 29.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hope Bancorp to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $14.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.39. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HOPE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 24.8% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

