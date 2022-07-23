Horizen (ZEN) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $213.17 million and approximately $24.55 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $16.88 or 0.00076259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00264129 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00103452 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002492 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000068 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003800 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000153 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000033 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000078 BTC.
About Horizen
Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,631,900 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.
Horizen Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.
