Horizen (ZEN) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $213.17 million and approximately $24.55 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $16.88 or 0.00076259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00264129 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00103452 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003800 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000342 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,631,900 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

