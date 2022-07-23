Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) Hits One Day Volume of $1.43 Million

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Hot Cross has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hot Cross has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hot Cross coin can now be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016487 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00032552 BTC.

Hot Cross Coin Profile

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom.

Hot Cross Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hot Cross directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hot Cross should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hot Cross using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

