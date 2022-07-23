Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) Hits One Day Volume of $1.43 Million

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Hot Cross has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hot Cross has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hot Cross coin can now be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004487 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002178 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016487 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001866 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00032552 BTC.
Hot Cross Coin Profile
Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom.
Hot Cross Coin Trading
