Hotel Chocolat Group (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) Lowered to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Hotel Chocolat Group (OTCMKTS:HCHOF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Hotel Chocolat Group Stock Performance

Shares of Hotel Chocolat Group stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Saint Lucia, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as coffee drinks, cocoa alcohols, and beauty products.

