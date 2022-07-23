Hoylecohen LLC Buys 115 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,994,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,889,233,000 after purchasing an additional 817,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,562,432,000 after purchasing an additional 357,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,128,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,845,000 after buying an additional 73,543 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,227,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,535,627,000 after buying an additional 208,206 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,475,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,967,000 after buying an additional 343,626 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.21.

Insider Activity

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $220.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The company has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.03.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

