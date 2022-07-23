Hoylecohen LLC Cuts Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Hoylecohen LLC cut its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 619,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,306,000 after acquiring an additional 87,189 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in STORE Capital by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 33,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in STORE Capital by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STOR shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on STORE Capital in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.74%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

