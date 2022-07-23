Hoylecohen LLC Purchases 11,600 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $31,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $10.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $4.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.01. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.00% and a negative net margin of 430.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

