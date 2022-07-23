HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Lowered to $415.00 at Cowen

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $670.00 to $415.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HUBS. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $577.72.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $300.50 on Friday. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $257.21 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of -219.34 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah bought 10,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 695,751 shares in the company, valued at $243,721,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah bought 10,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $340.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $7,201,680 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 114.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

