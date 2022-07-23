Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HBM. CIBC lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered Hudbay Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.06.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE HBM opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $879.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $378.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBM. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.