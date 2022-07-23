Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at Cormark

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target trimmed by Cormark to C$8.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HBM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$9.77.

TSE:HBM opened at C$4.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.30. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.31. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$4.07 and a 1 year high of C$11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$479.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$511.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

