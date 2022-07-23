Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Humana were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,254,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,220,447,000 after acquiring an additional 693,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Humana by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,726,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,660,025,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Humana by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,796,075,000 after buying an additional 1,281,466 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Humana by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,151,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,462,210,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $936,822,000 after buying an additional 66,284 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $1,540,797.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,031.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total value of $1,443,472.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price objective on Humana in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $499.61.

Humana stock opened at $488.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.80. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $497.47.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

