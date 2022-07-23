Humaniq (HMQ) Price Tops $0.0052 on Major Exchanges

Humaniq (HMQ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded up 40.1% against the dollar. One Humaniq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Humaniq has a total market cap of $960,668.02 and approximately $24,028.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Humaniq Coin Profile

HMQ is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Humaniq Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

