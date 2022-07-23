Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 12,271,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,250,664. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $387,845.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,836,446.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen D. Steinour purchased 14,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,991.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,766,913.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,327 shares of company stock valued at $657,985 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 59.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $251,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.12.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

