Huobi Token (HT) Price Up 3% Over Last 7 Days

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Huobi Token coin can currently be bought for $4.80 or 0.00021567 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Huobi Token has a market cap of $741.89 million and $27.08 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,279.76 or 1.00007326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,409,022 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com.

Huobi Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.