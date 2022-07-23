Hush (HUSH) Price Hits $0.0763 on Major Exchanges

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar. Hush has a market capitalization of $915,252.33 and approximately $74.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0763 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.37 or 0.00261895 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00102323 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00075520 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003800 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hush is myhush.org.

Buying and Selling Hush

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

