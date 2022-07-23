HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of HUTCHMED (LON:HCM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.20) target price on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.63) price target on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

HUTCHMED Stock Down 3.2 %

HCM opened at GBX 213 ($2.55) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 191.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 284.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. HUTCHMED has a 12 month low of GBX 137.80 ($1.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 633 ($7.57).

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

