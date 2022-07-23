Hydra (HYDRA) Market Cap Tops $26.33 Million

Hydra (HYDRA) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Hydra has a total market cap of $26.33 million and approximately $218,873.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hydra has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for $3.06 or 0.00013823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00017028 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00032504 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 19,731,262 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain.

Buying and Selling Hydra

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

