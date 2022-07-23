Iconic Token (ICNQ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $145.00

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 23rd. In the last week, Iconic Token has traded 33.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000626 BTC on popular exchanges. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $145.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004444 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002158 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016657 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001848 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00032371 BTC.
About Iconic Token
Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,843,782 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token.
