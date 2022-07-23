IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) to Issue $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd.

IDACORP has a dividend payout ratio of 57.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect IDACORP to earn $5.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.9%.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $105.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.08. IDACORP has a 52 week low of $95.26 and a 52 week high of $118.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $344.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,956 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 15.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,213,000 after buying an additional 221,072 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 3.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,166,000 after buying an additional 32,913 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,854,000 after buying an additional 14,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 9.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,459,000 after buying an additional 32,219 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

