Idle (IDLE) Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges

Idle (IDLE) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Idle coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $10,708.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Idle has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Idle alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00016478 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032618 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,219,077 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance. The official website for Idle is idle.finance. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.