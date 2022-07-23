IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Stock Price Down 9.4%

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) fell 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 319,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 203% from the average session volume of 105,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.29.

Get IMV alerts:

IMV Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IMV ( NASDAQ:IMV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. IMV had a negative net margin of 28,237.32% and a negative return on equity of 187.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IMV Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in IMV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its position in IMV by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in IMV by 33.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 31,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

About IMV

(Get Rating)

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.