Informa (LON:INF) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Informa (LON:INFGet Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INF. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 650 ($7.77) price objective on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.19) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 648.60 ($7.75).

Shares of Informa stock opened at GBX 588.80 ($7.04) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53. Informa has a 1 year low of GBX 459.80 ($5.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 628 ($7.51). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 543.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 564.81. The company has a market cap of £8.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 11,776.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

