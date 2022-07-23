Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) Stock Position Lowered by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,720 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSEP. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter.

BSEP stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $33.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.17.

