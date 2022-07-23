Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Insteel Industries Stock Down 7.3 %

Insteel Industries stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $621.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.30. Insteel Industries has a twelve month low of $31.68 and a twelve month high of $47.70.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $213.21 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 39.39% and a net margin of 15.93%.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.87%.

In other news, COO Richard Wagner sold 10,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $450,326.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $49,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard Wagner sold 10,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $450,326.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,571 shares of company stock worth $631,937 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insteel Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIIN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

