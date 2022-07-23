Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,438 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,766 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $160.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a one year low of $35.54 and a one year high of $56.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 24.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.28.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.