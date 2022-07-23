Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,687 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,381 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after buying an additional 6,936,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,013,364,000 after buying an additional 1,554,610 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $2,080,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,029,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,349,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,253,626. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $35.54 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $160.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average is $45.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.28.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

