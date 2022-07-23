Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Susquehanna

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.28.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $160.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average is $45.38. Intel has a 12-month low of $35.54 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

