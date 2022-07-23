Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,545 ($30.42) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ICP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,885 ($34.49) to GBX 2,700 ($32.28) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of ICP opened at GBX 1,425.50 ($17.04) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.88. Intermediate Capital Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,266 ($15.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,493 ($29.80). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,426.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,619.50. The firm has a market cap of £4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 774.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a GBX 57.30 ($0.68) dividend. This is an increase from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $18.70. This represents a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Intermediate Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,465 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £146,500 ($175,134.49). In related news, insider Antje Hensel-Roth sold 7,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,541 ($18.42), for a total transaction of £109,734.61 ($131,183.04). Also, insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,465 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £146,500 ($175,134.49).

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

